AI Summit: JD Vance's speech hints at Europe and US division over AI regulation

Addressing the AI Action Summit in France's Paris, US Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday urged world leaders, tech bosses, and researchers to push back against "excessive regulation" of the AI industry. He underscored that “excessive regulation” of AI may kill the "transformative industry", as he added that the Trump administration will ensure that the AI systems made in America will be kept free from ideological bias.

Vance's address underscores the divergence between the policy of the US and Europe in regulating AI. Europe is moving forward with a regulatory approach to artificial intelligence along with its moderation of content on Big Tech platforms.

Difference in AI regulation in US and Europe

The difference in AI regulation is palpable as Europe seeks to regulate and invest, China expands access through state-backed tech giants, and the US, under President Donald Trump, champions a hands-off approach.

Notably, Vance has openly criticised European content moderation policies, even suggesting that the US should reconsider its NATO commitments if European governments impose restrictions on Elon Musk's social media platform, X.

Moreover, Beijing on Monday also condemned Western efforts to restrict access to AI tools, while Chinese company DeepSeek's new AI chatbot has prompted calls in the US Congress to limit its use over security concerns. China promotes open-source AI, arguing that accessibility will ensure global AI benefits.

French organisers hope the summit will boost investment in Europe's AI sector, positioning the region as a credible contender in an industry shaped by US-China competition.

Vance to visit Germany

Vance is also slated to pay a visit to Germany, where he will attend the Munich Security Conference and press European allies to increase commitments to NATO and Ukraine. He may also meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Vance, like Trump, has questioned US aid to Kyiv and has openly displayed his apprehension of Western strategy towards Russia. Notably, Trump has pledged to end the war in Ukraine within six months of taking office.

