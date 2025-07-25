After CEO Andy Byron, Astronomer HR Head Kristin Cabot resigns following viral Coldplay concert scandal Kristin Cabot resigned as Astronomer’s HR head days after CEO Andy Byron, following a viral video of their intimate moment at a Coldplay concert sparked internal investigation and public backlash.

New Delhi:

In the wake of a workplace controversy that drew widespread attention, Kristin Cabot has officially stepped down from her role as Head of People at data company Astronomer. Her resignation comes just days after the company’s CEO, Andy Byron, also tendered his resignation following the circulation of a viral video.

The video, which emerged last week, showed Cabot and Byron in an intimate embrace during a Coldplay concert in Boston. The moment, captured on the venue’s “kiss cam,” sparked intense online speculation and reportedly prompted an internal review into potential breaches of workplace conduct.

Astronomer confirmed Cabot’s departure in a statement shared with TMZ, saying, “Kristin Cabot is no longer with Astronomer — she’s resigned.” Her exit follows closely on the heels of Byron’s, who stepped down on July 20 amid growing scrutiny over the incident.

“The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive,” Astronomer said in an earlier statement, adding that co-founder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy will serve as interim CEO during the transition.

The Coldplay concert episode went viral after TMZ obtained additional footage showing Byron and Cabot sharing a kiss and appearing close throughout the event. Byron, who is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, has reportedly been scrubbed from her social media profiles, further fueling speculation about the fallout from the incident.

Pete DeJoy, now serving as interim CEO, addressed the heightened attention in recent days. Calling the situation “unusual and surreal,” he affirmed his focus on moving the company forward. DeJoy co-founded Astronomer in 2017 and has held various leadership roles, including Vice President of Product and most recently Chief Product Officer since February 2025.

With a background in chemistry and physics from Bowdoin College and professional ties to the Venture for America fellowship program, DeJoy is regarded as a steady hand within the company. Though based in Brooklyn, he maintains a low public profile.

As Astronomer navigates leadership changes and public scrutiny, the board remains focused on finding long-term leadership to steer the company through its next chapter.