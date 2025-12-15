After Bondi Beach tragedy, Trump says Jews should 'celebrate proudly' during Hanukkah In response to heightened concerns over security after a deadly shooting targeting the Jewish community in Australia, Trump assures that those celebrating Hanukkah need not fear for their safety.

New Delhi:

Amid global outrage and heightened security following a tragic shooting at Bondi Beach, Sydney, that targeted the Jewish community and killed 16 people, US President Donald Trump spoke with confidence on Fox News, urging Jewish people to “celebrate proudly” during Hanukkah.

During a phone call with Fox News, Trump directly addressed the concerns surrounding security, saying, "They do not need to be worried. They should celebrate proudly, and they should be proud of who you are, celebrate proudly.”

What happened in Bondi Beach?

The tragic event unfolded as the Jewish community gathered at Bondi Beach in Sydney to celebrate Hanukkah. At least 16 people lost their lives, and 38 others were injured, including two police officers. Officials have confirmed that the attack occurred on Sunday, targeting the Jewish festival as part of a calculated and violent assault.

Trump also spoke about the incident in strong terms, calling it a “terrible attack” and condemning it as “purely antisemitic.”

Speaking to reporters at the White House during a Christmas celebration, Trump expressed his sorrow and solidarity with the victims. “That was a terrible attack, 11 dead, 29 badly wounded,” Trump said, emphasizing the brutal nature of the assault.

In a moment of heroism, a local man was hailed for his bravery in tackling one of the gunmen. Ahmed al Ahmed, a 43-year-old fruit shop owner, was captured on a viral video charging at one of the attackers, overpowering him and disarming him.

“Very, very brave person, who went and frontally attacked one of the shooters and saved a lot of lives. Great respect to the man that did that,” Trump praised during his White House remarks. Al Ahmed, who was injured in the attack, is currently recovering in the hospital.

Australia has long been known for its strict gun laws following the 1996 Port Arthur massacre, in which a lone gunman killed 35 people.

The horrific event led to sweeping changes in firearm legislation, making it much harder for civilians to acquire guns. While mass shootings remain rare in the country, the Bondi Beach attack has raised alarm about rising threats of antisemitism and terrorism.

The last major mass shootings included two isolated murder-suicides in 2014 and 2018, as well as a deadly incident in 2022 where Christian extremists killed two police officers in Queensland. However, these events pale in comparison to the scale of the Bondi Beach tragedy, further intensifying the global response.