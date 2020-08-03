Image Source : FILE After a month-long ban, Nepal resumes airing Indian news channels

A month-long ban in Nepal on telecasting of Indian news channels has finally ended. The Nepalese government on Sunday lifted the ban and started airing Indian news channels including India TV.

Sundeep Acharya, Managing Director, Dish Home, Nepal, in a statement said that Nepal has now resumed the telecasting of Indian news channels.

Nepal had banned some of the Indian news channels on July 10 stating that they were “running news against the sovereignty of Nepal.”

Last month, a letter was written by the Nepalese government to New Delhi asking the Indian government to take steps against broadcasting of material which was — “Fake, Baseless and Insensitive — to the Nepalese leadership.

