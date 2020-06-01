After 78 days, Manila eases world's longest coronavirus lockdown

Image Source : AP A woman wearing a protective mask looks as traffic builds up during the first day of a more relaxed lockdown that was placed to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Manila, Philippines on Monday, June 1, 2020. Traffic jams and crowds of commuters are back in the Philippine capital, which shifted to a more relaxed quarantine with limited public transport in a high-stakes gamble to slowly reopen the economy while fighting the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Thousands of people returned to work and the public transport was back on the Manila roads on Monday as the government began relaxing the 78-day strict stay-at-home orders – the longest lockdown in the world – to restart the economy of the Philippines.

The government allowed the opening of more non-essential services even as the COVID-19 infection curve continues to rise across the country, reports Efe news.

Almost all establishments were allowed to open – except beauty salons, barbershops, and massage parlours. However, restaurants can only offer takeaways.

"As more sectors and industries begin to operate, let us continue cooperating with authorities in enforcing quarantine protocols," presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement on Sunday evening.

"Let us take care of each other by wearing face masks, face shields, maintaining physical, social distancing, staying at home if (and) when need be and avoiding crowded places, and the like."

To ensure a two-meter (6.5 feet) distance between people, the government reduced carrying capacity in metro coaches to 15 percent and in buses to 35 per cent.

Some experts have warned that the start of the de-escalation is premature as the Philippines has not yet managed to control the infections, which exceed 18,000 in the country - 64 per cent in the capital - with 957 deaths and only 3,900 patients recovered.

More than 3,000 new cases have been confirmed in the last two days - a daily record since the start of the epidemic, raising doubts whether the country and especially the overcrowded capital, is prepared, from a health point of view, for the de-escalation.

However, easing the lockdown is vital to reviving the economy as millions of families have gone hungry during the quarantine with some even going out into the streets despite the restrictions.

It is estimated that 2.6 million Filipinos have lost their jobs during the lockdown and the figure could reach 10 million by the end of the year as the economy enters recession for the first time since 1998.

In the rest of the Philippines, most provinces, especially the island regions in the central part of the country, have almost returned to normal although big cities such as Cebu and Zamboanga remain in the same phase as Manila.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage