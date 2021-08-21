Afghans running out of money as banks, ATMs shut for 7th day

Follow us on Image Source : AP Afghans running out of money like banks, ATMs shut for 7th day.

Afghans are becoming increasingly scared they may run out of money, as banks remain shut for the seventh day in Afghanistan. Banks and cash machines in Afghanistan stay closed for the seventh day in a row.

There are no cash inside the machines, no operational banks, and no Western Union offices, which is where people from overseas would normally transfer money to. With these closed, it's now near impossible to send money into the country, BBC reported.

People say they are running out of funds and anxiety is growing across the capital and other cities. Pen Farthing, an ex-marine who now runs an animal rescue center in Kabul, said he can't pay his staff and people are running out of food.

"Eight days since the banks closed in Kabul and across Afghanistan. ATM machines are empty", said a Twitter comment.

"For now I want food for my 3 children. We had bread today with sweet tea. Gas is too expensive, all banks closed, other foodstuff shortage in Kabul stores, can't find mobile top-up - and also afraid for our lives", One of the group members texted this Friday morning, said a Twitter post.

