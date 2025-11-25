Afghanistan warns of 'response at proper time' after Pakistani strikes kill 10 in eastern provinces Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban spokesperson, wrote on X that a family home in Khost province was hit, resulting in the deaths of the children and their mother. He said further explosions were reported in Kunar and Paktika provinces, where at least four other civilians were injured.

Kabul:

Afghanistan’s Taliban government has rebuked Pakistani airstrikes in its territory, calling it an attack on its sovereignty. Afghanistan's Government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said the attack by Pakistan in Paktika, Khost and Kunar provinces reflects the failure of Islamabad’s ‘military regime’ and defending its airspace, territory, and citizens was Afghanistan’s legitimate right.

"Response to yet another violation of Afghanistan's territory by Pakistani forces. The airstrikes carried out last night by Pakistani forces in Afghanistan's Paktika, Khost, and Kunar provinces constitute a direct assault on Afghanistan's sovereignty and a clear breach of internationally recognized norms and principles by the Pakistani authorities. These hostile actions by Pakistani forces achieve nothing; they only prove that operations driven by flawed intelligence inflame tensions and expose the ongoing failures of Pakistan's military regime,” he posted on X.

Condemning the attack, Mujahid said Afghanistan will give a proper response at an appropriate time.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan strongly condemns this violation and act of aggression, and stresses that defending its airspace, territory, and citizens is its legitimate right. A necessary response will be taken at the proper time,” he added.

10 killed in Pakistani strikes

Afghan authorities have accused Pakistan of carrying out overnight air attacks in several eastern provinces, saying the strikes left ten civilians dead. According to the Taliban administration, the victims included nine children and a woman.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban spokesperson, wrote on X that a family home in Khost province was hit, resulting in the deaths of the children and their mother. He said further explosions were reported in Kunar and Paktika provinces, where at least four other civilians were injured.

Islamabad has not issued any immediate response to the allegations.

The claims emerge amid increasing strain between the neighbours, following earlier incidents in which Afghan officials said Pakistani drones struck targets in Kabul more than a month ago.

