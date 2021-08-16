Monday, August 16, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Pakistan’s state airline halts flights to Kabul

Pakistan’s state airline halts flights to Kabul

Pakistan’s state-run airline says it has halted all flights to Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul because of the “uncertain security situation” there.

AP AP
Islamabad Published on: August 16, 2021 13:57 IST
Afghanistan Taliban crisis
Image Source : AP

A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021

Pakistan’s state-run airline says it has halted all flights to Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul because of the “uncertain security situation” there. Spokesman Abdullah Hafeez said Monday that Pakistan International Airlines decided to protect passengers, the crew and the planes after consulting the Afghan civil aviation authorities.

He spoke as embassies scrambled to evacuate personnel and Afghan employees through the airport. On Sunday, Taliban militants ended two decades of Western-backed government after a blitz through Afghanistan.

Videos on social media showed chaos at Kabul International Airport overnight, with the crack of occasional gunfire and hundreds of panicked Afghans running across the tarmac. By morning, advisories sent by civil aviation authorities announced the “civilian side” of the airport had been “closed until further notice.”

Early Monday morning, flight-tracking data showed no immediate commercial flights over the country.

Also Read: Air India cancels only Kabul flight, diverts 2 US-Delhi flights

Also Read: Air India diverts Chicago-Delhi flight to avoid 'uncontrolled' Afghan airspace

Latest World News

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News

X