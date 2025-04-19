Afghanistan-Tajikistan border hit by earthquake of 5.9 magnitude, tremors felt in Kashmir: GFZ An earthquake of 5.9 magnitude hit the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border on Saturday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said. The epicentre was at 71.38°E, 36.13°N, with a depth of 86 km.

An earthquake of 5.9 magnitude hit the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border on Saturday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said. The epicentre was at 71.38°E, 36.13°N, with a depth of 86 km. The tremors were also felt in some parts on India, including Kashmir and Delhi NCR.

Tremors prompt panic

The mild to moderate tremors prompted panic among residents. There have been no immediate reports of damage to lives or properties.

Pakistan feels tremors

Tremors were also felt across a wide region of Pakistan, including Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, and various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The strongest tremors were reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Lower Dir, Bajaur, Malakand, Nowshera, Dir Bala, Shabqadar, and Mohmand regions, causing widespread panic among residents.

Last week, an earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter scale struck near Pakistan's Islamabad. The epicentre was located at a depth of 10 kilometres. The earthquake occurred at a latitude of 33.63 degrees North and a longitude of 72.46 degrees East in Pakistan.

Pakistan is frequently visited by earthquakes of varying intensity. The deadliest hit the nation in 2005, killing more than 74,000 people.