Afghanistan strikes ISIS bases in Pakistan: How big is Afghanistan's Air Force? See full list of aircraft

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The regional tension between Afghanistan and Pakistan escalated again after Afghanistan claimed it carried out airstrikes on ISIS hideouts inside Pakistani territory, just two days after Pakistani military operations reportedly killed at least 36 civilians in Afghanistan. Even as Kabul said the strikes targeted militant infrastructure used to plan attacks against Afghanistan, Pakistan has so far remained silent on the development and has not issued any official statement. The latest exchange in warfare marks another major escalation in the deteriorating relationship between the two neighbours, where repeated cross-border military action, diplomatic protests and failed peace efforts have kept the region on edge for months.

Notably, these attacks were carried out on terrorist bases in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Afghan Air Force carried out an airstrike on ISIS militant bases in the Saranan area of ​​Pasheen district in Balochistan, Pakistan. In this article, lets learn about the size of Afghanistan's air force.

Find out which aircraft and how many aircraft it has from which countries.

Afghanistan Air Force comes at number 107

According to a report by globalmilitary.net, the Afghan Air Force ranks 107th in the world. In the ranking of Global Air Force Index, the Afghan Air Force ranks 107th out of 162 countries. Afghanistan has a total of 34 aircraft. These include 23 helicopters which are used for attack and transport. At the same time, the Afghan Air Force has 9 transport aircraft, which are used for strategic and tactical airlift. However, the Afghan Air Force does not have any Strategic Bombers or Combat Aircraft.

Category Number Details Strategic Bombers 0 long-range bomber capable of carrying nuclear weapons Combat Aircraft 0 Fighter, multirole and attack aircraft helicopter 23 Attack, transport and utility helicopters Transport aircraft 9 Strategic and tactical airlift aircraft Training aircraft 2 Aircraft for training Total active aircraft 34 All types of active aircraft and helicopters

Afghanistan has aircraft from the US and USSR era

If we talk about the countries whose aircraft Afghanistan has, it includes aircraft from the United States, Ukraine, and Brazil. The Afghan Air Force also has aircraft from the USSR era. The Afghan Air Force has 18 aircraft from the United States, two from Ukraine, and one each from Brazil and Czechia. In addition, it also has 12 aircraft from the USSR era.

Afghanistan's ranking in the Global Air Force Index is 3.2

The Global Air Force Index measures the Afghan Air Force's overall airpower capability on a scale of 0-100. This measurement is based on the fleet's composition and combat effectiveness. The Afghan Air Force has a ranking of 3.2 on the Global Air Force Index on a scale of 0-100.

Afghanistan Air Force has aircraft like S-70/UH-60A Black Hawk

aircraft type Model origin country Model Year Active Number helicopter Mi-8/17 USSR 1967 7 helicopter S-70/UH-60A America (US) 1979 7 helicopter MD530F America (US) 1967 5 helicopter Mi-24 USSR 1972 4 Transport aircraft Cessna 208 America (US) 1984 6 Transport aircraft An-32 Ukraine (UA) 1982 2 Transport aircraft An-26 USSR 1969 1 Training aircraft EMB-314 (A-29) Brazil (BR) 1983 1 Training aircraft L-39 Czech Republic (CZ) 1972 1

The Afghan Air Force's fleet, while limited in size, includes a variety of helicopters, transport aircraft, and training aircraft. The Afghan Air Force possesses a variety of helicopters, including the Mi-8/17, S-70/UH-60A Black Hawk, MD530F, and Mi-24.

Many of these helicopters are used for deployment of Afghan troops, air support, surveillance, and anti-terror operations. In particular, the US-made UH-60A Black Hawk and Russian Mi-17 helicopters are the main strengths of the Afghan Air Force.

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Afghanistan strikes ISIS bases inside Pakistan after deadly border attack kills 36 civilians in Kabul