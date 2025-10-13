Afghanistan rejects visa requests of Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and other top officials: Report Afghanistan’s reported rejection of visa requests from Pakistan’s top defence officials marks a sharp escalation in tensions between the two neighbours amid ongoing border clashes and deepening diplomatic mistrust.

New Delhi:

In a major diplomatic setback for Islamabad, Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities have reportedly rejected visa applications submitted by Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt. Gen. Asim Malik, and two other senior generals, according to a report by TOLOnews. The visa denials, said to have occurred on three separate occasions over the past three days, come at a time of deepening hostility and mistrust between the two neighbours.

Taliban blocks high-level Pakistani delegation

Sources cited by TOLOnews claimed that the Pakistani delegation had planned a visit to Kabul as part of a peace outreach initiative following deadly cross-border clashes and retaliatory airstrikes along the Durand Line. However, the Taliban administration allegedly turned down the requests, signalling a deterioration in ties that were already fraying over mutual accusations of harbouring militants and violating border sovereignty.

Meanwhile, a senior Pakistani official has disputed the report, telling Afghanistan International that no formal visa applications had been filed and that the visit was merely “a proposal under consideration.” The contradictory accounts highlight the growing communication gap and lack of trust between Islamabad and Kabul.

Border clashes and diplomatic strain

The visa row follows a week of intense fighting along the Afghanistan–Pakistan border, where both sides exchanged fire in the provinces of Khost and Kunar. Pakistan carried out retaliatory airstrikes targeting what it described as “terrorist hideouts,” prompting a strong response from Kabul, which accused Islamabad of violating Afghan sovereignty and killing civilians.

In a rare and unusually sharp statement, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry recently said it “hoped that the Afghan people will be free and have a truly democratic government,” a remark widely interpreted as a veiled criticism of Taliban rule. Kabul, in turn, has accused Pakistan of interference and hypocrisy, pointing to Islamabad’s long history of backing militant groups operating along the border.

Global powers have voiced growing concern as tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan spiral. US President Donald Trump, en route to Israel, offered to mediate, calling himself “an expert at resolving wars and establishing peace.”

Meanwhile, China urged both sides to exercise restraint and ensure the safety of its personnel and projects, stressing that Pakistan and Afghanistan are “both China’s friends.”

The situation marks a deepening rift between the two neighbours, once considered close allies, as Kabul’s defiance and Islamabad’s increasingly confrontational tone signal a breakdown in diplomatic engagement.