Afghanistan Crisis: Pakistan's powerful intel chief arrives in Kabul

It wasn’t immediately clear what Pakistan intel Gen. Faiez Hameed had to say to the Taliban leadership but the Pakistani intelligence service has perhaps the greatest outside influence over the Taliban.  

Kabul Published on: September 04, 2021 16:09 IST
Pakistan’s powerful intelligence chief has made a surprise visit to the Afghan capital of Kabul. That’s according to two Pakistan officials who asked not to be named because they are not authorized to speak to the media.

It wasn’t immediately clear what Gen. Faiez Hameed had to say Saturday to the Taliban leadership but the Pakistani intelligence service has perhaps the greatest outside influence over the Taliban.

The Taliban leadership had its headquarters in Pakistan and was often said to be in direct contact with the powerful Inter-Services Intelligence agency. Although Pakistan routinely denied giving the Taliban military aid, the accusation was often made by the Afghan government and Washington.

