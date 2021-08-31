Follow us on Image Source : AP US says mission to get Americans out of Afghanistan will continue

The United States says its mission to get Americans out of Afghanistan will continue after Monday's withdrawal. Jake Sullivan, the U.S. national security adviser, says it's just that the evacuation effort “has shifted from a military mission to a diplomatic mission.” He cited “considerable leverage” the U.S. has over the Taliban to get out any remaining Americans — a number that U.S. official have said is under 200.

Sullivan says the U.S. intends to continue sending health, food and other forms of humanitarian aid to the Afghan people. He says that other forms of aid, including economic and developmental, would depend on Taliban actions and adherence to publicly stated commitments.

American forces helped evacuate over 120,000 U.S. citizens, foreigners and Afghans after the Taliban regained control of the country, according to the White House. Coalition forces also evacuated their citizens and Afghans. But foreign nations and the U. S. government acknowledged they didn't evacuate all who wanted to go.

