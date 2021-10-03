Afghanistan: Journalist among three killed in shooting in Nangarhar province

Follow us on Image Source : AP Saturday's attack came a day after an explosion on Friday in Charikar city, the provincial center of Parwan province,

At least three people, including a journalist, were killed in a shooting in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar, authorities confirmed on Sunday.

"Journalist and author Sayyed Marof Saadat along with his relatives were traveling in a sedan along a road in Police District 5 of Jalalabad city on Saturday evening when gunmen in a rickshaw opened fire on them," a security source told Xinhua news agency.

Saadat's son and the driver of the vehicle were wounded in the shooting, the source said. An independent Afghan media group Afghan Journalists Safety Committee (AJSC) has condemned the murder.

No group has claimed responsibility for the shooting so far, but Taliban authorities were investigating the case, according to the source.

Since the Taliban takeover in mid-August, at least 10 people have been killed and many others wounded as Jalalabad, about 120 km east of Kabul, has been hit by a series of bomb attacks reportedly claimed by militants affiliated to the IS opposing the Taliban government.

Bilal Karimi, a deputy head under Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, said that after the explosion, forces arrived at the scene and started a search operation during which a hideout of the Islamic State (IS) terror group was discovered, TOLO News reported.

Karimi said a few of the IS fighters present at the hideout were killed, while some others were arrested. He also said three to five members of the Taliban forces were injured in an explosion that happened during the search operation.

