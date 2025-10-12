Afghanistan FM Amir Khan Muttaqi slams Pakistan over terror allegations, denies TTP bases Afghan FM Amir Khan Muttaqi refuted Pakistan’s terror allegations, denied TTP bases in Afghanistan, and urged Islamabad to address its internal problems.

New Delhi:

In a sharp rebuttal to Islamabad’s repeated accusations, Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has dismissed Pakistan’s claims of cross-border terrorism and urged it to focus on its internal issues. He also highlighted improving ties with India and emphasised that Afghanistan has achieved peace after four decades of war.

Muttaqi's strong response to Pakistan

Responding to Pakistan’s continued allegations of harbouring terrorists, Muttaqi said Afghanistan has no base or headquarters of the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) within its territory.

“Why does Pakistan have problems only with Afghanistan? They should think about this. We have other neighbours like China and Iran — they have no complaints,” Muttaqi said.

He explained that during previous regimes — supported by Russia and the US — some tribal families fled Pakistan’s military operations and took refuge in Afghanistan, but the current Taliban government does not allow TTP camps on Afghan soil.

On the Durand line dispute

Muttaqi described the 2,500-kilometre-long Durand Line — the disputed border between the two countries — as a difficult mountainous region that cannot be controlled by force.

“Even Genghis Khan could not control this terrain. It can only be managed with peace and understanding, not through force,” he remarked.

Pakistan should fix its internal problems

The Afghan minister took a dig at Pakistan’s governance, saying that if Islamabad is technologically advanced, it should be able to maintain peace within its borders.

“When the Taliban established control over all of Afghanistan after 40 years of war, why can’t Pakistan control its own people?” Muttaqi asked. “Pakistan must put its own house in order.”

Improving ties with India

Commenting on relations with New Delhi, Muttaqi said India and Afghanistan are gradually moving towards normalisation.

“Peace in Afghanistan ensures peace for everyone, including Indian diplomats,” he stated. He confirmed that Afghanistan plans to send new diplomats to India and expressed hope that relations between the two nations would soon return to normal levels.

Embassy flag controversy

Addressing the recent flag dispute at the Afghan Embassy in New Delhi, Muttaqi clarified that the Taliban government operates under the flag they fought for. “We achieved victory under this flag, and that is why we have hoisted it,” he said.

On internal governance and stability

Muttaqi stressed that Afghanistan’s internal matters are under control and that the nation’s primary goal — ending decades of conflict — has been achieved.

“The owner of the house knows how to manage it. After 40 years of war, the past four years have brought peace. We are progressing gradually,” he said.

He also confirmed that Afghanistan’s embassies are now fully under Taliban control, though many staff members from previous governments continue to work under the current administration.

Retaliatory operation against Pakistan

On the recent retaliatory strikes against Pakistan, Muttaqi confirmed that Afghan forces successfully carried out targeted operations. “Our retaliatory operation achieved its objectives last night,” he stated, adding that the Taliban government took special care to ensure civilians were not harmed.

Rising cross-border tensions

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have escalated in recent weeks following cross-border attacks and mutual accusations of harbouring militants. Both countries have engaged in aerial and ground operations along disputed border areas, raising concerns over a potential large-scale escalation in the region.