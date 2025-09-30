Afghanistan faces first nationwide internet blackout as Taliban enforce morality crackdown | Details here Afghanistan has plunged into a nationwide internet blackout after the Taliban banned fiber-optic services, citing immorality. At the same time, Pakistan has warned Kabul of a military response if cross-border terrorism continues, escalating regional tensions.

Kabul:

Afghanistan witnessed its first-ever nationwide internet blackout on Monday after reports emerged that the Taliban has ordered a shutdown of fiber-optic services. Local media said the move is part of a crackdown on what the Taliban regime terms as "immorality". Earlier this month, several provinces had already lost access to fiber-optic connections following a decree issued by Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada banning the service. On Monday, internet advocacy group NetBlocks confirmed that connectivity across Afghanistan had "collapsed" to just 14 per cent of normal levels, calling it a near-total nationwide telecom disruption. The group warned, "The incident is likely to severely limit the public's ability to contact the outside world." TOLO News, a private Afghan television channel, reported that sources had confirmed fiber-optic internet was being cut off across the country from Monday.

Pakistan threatens military response over terrorism

Even as Afghanistan grapples with this communication blackout, tensions with Pakistan have escalated. Pakistan's State Minister for Interior, Talal Chaudhry, issued a stern warning to the Taliban over cross-border terrorism. Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Chaudhry said, "If negotiations with the Taliban fail to stop cross-border terrorism, Islamabad will respond with the language of bullets." The minister described terrorism as Pakistan's biggest challenge and insisted that ongoing security operations in restive regions would continue. He alleged that "nearly 80 per cent of militants involved in recent attacks inside Pakistan were Afghan nationals." Chaudhry added that stricter border control measures were under consideration to curb infiltration.

Rising violence adds to regional instability

In recent months, Pakistan has witnessed a surge in militant attacks, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and tribal districts, where soldiers, policemen and civilians have lost their lives in frequent bombings and ambushes. Chaudhry stressed that Pakistan is determined to eliminate all threats to its security. "Those who only understand the language of bullets would be dealt with accordingly," he declared.

