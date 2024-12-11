Wednesday, December 11, 2024
     
Afghanistan: Taliban minister of refugees, his bodyguards killed in massive explosion in Kabul, reports claim

Details about the nature of the explosion and those responsible remain unclear, and the Taliban have not yet issued a statement on the incident.

Kabul Published : Dec 11, 2024 17:08 IST, Updated : Dec 11, 2024 18:01 IST
Khalil Rahman Haqqani
Image Source : SOCIAL Khalil Rahman Haqqani

Kabul: A suicide bombing in the Afghan capital on Wednesday killed the Taliban refugee minister, Interior Ministry officials said. The explosion struck inside the ministry and killed Khalil Haqqani, the refugee minister, officials said.

He is the most high-profile casualty of a bombing in Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power three years ago. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast. Khalil Haqqani is the uncle of Sirajuddin Haqqani, the acting interior minister who leads a powerful network within the Taliban.

This is a breaking news. More details will be added.

