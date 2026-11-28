An explosion at a school in eastern Afghanistan’s Kunar province killed seven people and injured more than 90 others on Saturday, November 28, with preliminary findings suggesting that the blast originated at a nearby explosives storage facility used by mining companies.

The explosion occurred at around 10 am (local time) in the Andar Ser area on the outskirts of Asadabad, the provincial capital. The blast reportedly struck a school during the morning hours, leaving dozens of people injured and prompting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Sami ul Haq Bayan, Kunar’s director of information and culture, said initial information indicated that the explosion was caused by negligence at a nearby depot where mining companies stored explosives.

He said an investigation was underway to establish the exact cause of the blast and determine the circumstances that led to the explosion.

According to provincial police spokesperson Farid Dehqan, the explosion occurred at a school in the Andar Ser area. Authorities initially reported that several students had been killed or injured, with further details emerging as emergency services and investigative teams reached the site.

The Associated Press reported that up to 15 injured people remained in hospital, while the others were discharged after receiving treatment. The precise number of injured people still receiving medical care was not immediately clear.

Mining explosives suspected

The preliminary findings have raised concerns about the storage of commercial explosives in areas close to schools and residential neighbourhoods.

Mining is an important economic activity in Afghanistan, and Kunar is among the provinces where gemstone extraction has been expanding. The province is known for its precious stones, which are sold through auctions.

The Associated Press reported that mining companies often operate with poor safety standards, although investigators have yet to establish whether safety violations directly caused Saturday’s explosion.

The blast also comes amid renewed concerns about the safety of educational institutions in Afghanistan, where children have been among the victims of several attacks and explosions in recent years.

In August, a hand grenade attack at a school complex in Kabul wounded more than 40 children aged between nine and 14. The incident highlighted the continuing risks faced by children attending educational institutions in the country.

Recent attacks on children in Afghanistan

Saturday’s explosion in Kunar is among the latest incidents involving children and educational institutions in Afghanistan. However, authorities have not indicated that the blast was a deliberate attack.

The investigation is expected to establish whether the explosives were being stored in accordance with safety requirements and whether negligence at the depot contributed to the incident.

Officials have not yet released the identities of those killed or provided further details about the extent of the damage to the school. No group has claimed responsibility for the explosion, and there has been no official confirmation that the incident was linked to militancy.

The authorities are continuing their investigation, with further details expected once the inquiry establishes the cause of the blast and the circumstances surrounding the storage of explosives near the school.

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