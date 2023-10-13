Afghanistan: Seven killed, around 40 injured as blast strikes Shiite mosque during Friday prayers

Follow us on Image Source : AP/REPRESENTATIVE The incident occurred in the Pol-e-Khomri - the provincial capital of Baghlan.

At least seven people were killed and around 40 others injured after a blast struck a Shiite mosque during Friday prayers in Afghanistan, TOLO News reported. The incident occurred in the Pol-e-Khomri - the provincial capital of Baghlan.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but blame is likely to fall on the Islamic State (IS) group, which targeted Afghanistan's minority Shiites in past large-scale attacks. The regional affiliate of IS increased attacks on mosques and minorities across the country after the Taliban seized power in August 2021.

Taliban faces IS challenge

Islamic State, which has operated in Afghanistan since 2014, is seen as the greatest security challenge facing the country's Taliban rulers. Following their takeover, the Taliban launched a sweeping crackdown against the militant group.

Blast in Afghanistan hotel

Earlier in August this year, an explosion at a city hotel in Afghanistan's Khost province claimed the lives of three people and wounded seven others. The hotel is said to be frequented by Afghan people and Pakistani refugees coming from the militant stronghold of North Waziristan. No group claimed responsibility behind the blast, although the Taliban regime in Afghanistan blamed the regional affiliate of the Islamic State group for the attack.

