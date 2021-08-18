Afghan embassy in Tajikistan removes ex-President Ashraf Ghani's picture, puts Amrullah Saleh's photo instead

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Afghan embassy in Tajikistan removes ex-President Ghani's picture, puts Saleh's photo instead

The Afghan embassy in Tajikistan has removed former Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani's picture and has put Amrullah Saleh's pic on the wall, who on Tuesday declared himself as 'care taker' President of Afghanistan. In a tweet he had said that as per the constitution of Afghanistan in absence, escape, resignation or death of the President, the FVP becomes the caretaker President.

Ghani had fled the country after Taliban captured the country on August 15. According to reports, the former Afghanistan President is now settled in Abu Dhabi. Defending his stance to leave the country amid the turmoil, Ghani had in a Facebook post said he left Afghanistan to prevent more bloodshed.

It was reported that Ghani had fled Afghanistan with loads of cash in helicopter. "Four cars were full of money, they tried to stuff another part of the money into a helicopter, but not all of it fit. And some of the money was left lying on the tarmac," Nikita Ishchenko, a spokesman for the Russian Embassy in Kabul, was quoted as saying by RIA news agency.



Taking these reports into consideration, the Afghan embassy in Tajikistan has asked Interpol police to detain Ghani and his aides Hamdallah Moheb and Fazl Mahmoud Fazli on charges of stealing public funds in order to return them to the people's wealth.

Menwhile, Anas Haqqani, a member of the Taliban's political office, met with former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah in Kabul on Wednesday, sources said.

ALSO READ: Ashraf Ghani, former Afghanistan President who fled Kabul, is now 'settled' in Abu Dhabi: Report

ALSO READ: Taliban denied access to $9.5 billion of Afghan money

Latest World News