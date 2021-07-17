Daughter of Afghan ambassador kidnapped, tortured in Pakistan

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@NAJIBALIKHIL Najibullah Alikhil, Afghan ambassador in Pakistan.

Afghan ambassador in Pakistan, Najibullah Alikhil's daughter was kidnapped on July 16 and tortured before being released, TOLOnews reported. Silsila Alikhil on her way back home was abducted and tortured for several hours.

Condemning the horrific act, the Afghan foreign ministry said the Pakistani government must act to protect Afghanistan’s diplomatic mission in Pakistan, Afghanistan's TOLOnews reported. "After being released from kidnappers' captivity, she's in medical care at hospital," Afghanistan Foreign Ministry said.

“We condemn this disgraceful act in strongest words and urge Pakistan to take steps to secure diplomats and their families,” the statement added.

The MoFA strongly condemned this heinous act and expressed its deep concern over the safety and security of diplomats, their families, and staff members of the Afghan political and consular missions in Pakistan.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on Govt of Pakistan to take immediate necessary actions to ensure full security of Afghan Embassy and Consulates as well as immunity of the country’s diplomats and their families in accordance with international treaties and conventions,” the Ministry said.

