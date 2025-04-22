'Ae Watan…' song resonates in Jeddah as Saudi singer welcomes PM Modi | Watch video PM Modi in Jeddah: This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third visit to the country and the first one to the historic coastal city of Jeddah.

Jeddah:

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Jeddah, a heartwarming moment unfolded when a Saudi singer welcomed him with a rendition of the patriotic Indian song "Ae Watan...". The Prime Minister has arrived for a two-day visit on the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Watch video here

As a special gesture, the Prime Minister's aircraft was escorted by F-15s of the Royal Saudi Air Force in Saudi airspace. The gesture is being seen as a deepening of defence cooperation between the two countries. PM Modi described the crown prince as "my brother".

PM Modi visit to Jeddah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. He was welcomed by a 21-gun salute. Notably, PM Modi is visiting Saudi Arabia from April 22 to 23 at the invitation of Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman.

PM Modi and the Crown Prince will co-chair the second meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council, established during the prime minister's 2019 visit to strengthen bilateral ties.

India and Saudi Arabia are set to sign at least six memoranda of understanding (MoUs) on Tuesday during Modi's visit to Jeddah.

On Wednesday, PM Modi, who received Saudi Arabia's highest civilian honour in 2016, will also visit a factory employing Indian workers.

The Prime Minister will also be interacting with the "vibrant" Indian community in Saudi Arabia that continues to serve as the living bridge between the two nations and makes an immense contribution to strengthening the cultural and human ties. Saudi Arabia is home to 2.7 million Indians who live and work in Saudi Arabia.

Also Read: What is India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council, how has it contributed to bilateral ties?

Also Read: