  4. Adolf Hitler’s watch sells for $1.1 million at Maryland auction

Adolf Hitler’s watch sells for $1.1 million at Maryland auction

Adolf Hitler news: Newsoutlets report that Jewish leaders and others objected to the sale this week, saying it had little to no historical value.

Reported By : AP Edited By : Sheenu Sharma | Chesapeake City (Maryland)
Published on: August 01, 2022 7:45 IST
Adolf Hitler watch sells for 1.1 million at Maryland auction, LATEST UPDATES, who was adolf hitler,
Image Source : AP (FILE). FILE-In this May 7, 1933 file photo, German chancellor Adolf Hitler speaks to 30,000 uniformed Nazi storm troopers at Kiel, Germany.

Highlights

  • A Maryland auction house has sold a wristwatch that once belonged to Adolf Hitler for $1.1 million
  • Newsoutlets report that Jewish leaders and others objected to the sale this week
  • The watch features the initials AH and a swastika

Adolf Hitler news:  A Maryland auction house has sold a wristwatch that once belonged to Adolf Hitler for $1.1 million.

Alexander Historical Auctions in Chesapeake City had estimated the value between $2 and $4 million, describing the watch as a “World War II relic of historic proportions.”

Newsoutlets report that Jewish leaders and others objected to the sale this week, saying it had little to no historical value.

The auction house’s president, Bill Panagopulos, defended the auction and said the buyer is a European Jew.

The watch features the initials AH and a swastika. The auction house said a French soldier who was in the first unit to close in on Hitler in May 1945 at his Berchtesgaden retreat seized it as spoils of war.

