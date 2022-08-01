Adolf Hitler’s watch sells for $1.1 million at Maryland auction

Highlights
- A Maryland auction house has sold a wristwatch that once belonged to Adolf Hitler for $1.1 million
- Newsoutlets report that Jewish leaders and others objected to the sale this week
- The watch features the initials AH and a swastika
Alexander Historical Auctions in Chesapeake City had estimated the value between $2 and $4 million, describing the watch as a “World War II relic of historic proportions.”
The auction house’s president, Bill Panagopulos, defended the auction and said the buyer is a European Jew.
The watch features the initials AH and a swastika. The auction house said a French soldier who was in the first unit to close in on Hitler in May 1945 at his Berchtesgaden retreat seized it as spoils of war.
