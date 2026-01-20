'Act of great stupidity': Trump blasts UK plan to hand over Chagos Islands after previously backing it Trump said the UK was planning to give away Diego Garcia, an island that hosts a crucial US military base, “for no reason whatsoever.” He warned that rivals like China and Russia would see this as a sign of weakness.

US President Donald Trump has come down strongly on the United Kingdom’s decision to hand over sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius. Trump called the move an “act of GREAT STUPIDITY” and warned that it weakens Western security at a dangerous time. Posting on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said the UK was planning to give away Diego Garcia, an island that hosts a crucial US military base, “for no reason whatsoever.” He warned that rivals like China and Russia would see this as a sign of weakness.

Why Diego Garcia matters?

Diego Garcia is home to a major US military base used for naval and air operations. About 2,500 mostly American personnel are stationed there. The U.S. has described the base as essential for security missions in the Middle East, South Asia and East Africa.

Trump said giving up control of such an important location puts national security at risk. He even linked the decision to his long-standing argument that the U.S. must act more forcefully to protect its global interests.

What the UK-Mauritius deal says

In May, the UK and Mauritius signed an agreement under which Mauritius would gain sovereignty over the Chagos Islands. However, the UK would lease Diego Garcia back for at least 99 years, allowing the US base to continue operating.

At the time, the US government supported the deal, saying it ensured long-term stability for the joint U.S.-UK military facility. UK Cabinet Minister Darren Jones also defended the agreement, saying it would secure the base for the next century.

The deal has sparked strong opposition inside the UK. Critics argue that handing over the islands, which have been under British control for more than 200 years, could open the door to foreign influence from China or Russia.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch backed Trump’s criticism, saying the plan weakens UK security and harms NATO allies. Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, a Trump ally, said he was relieved that Trump had “vetoed the surrender” of the islands.

Parliamentary battle continues

While the House of Commons has passed legislation approving the deal, the House of Lords raised serious concerns. Lawmakers there approved the agreement but also passed a “motion of regret,” showing clear discomfort with the decision. The issue is set to return to the Commons for further debate.

The Chagos Islands have a painful history. Britain separated them from Mauritius in 1965 and removed up to 2,000 residents to make way for the US base. Today, around 10,000 displaced Chagossians and their descendants live mainly in the UK, Mauritius and the Seychelles.

Many say they were not properly consulted about the new deal and fear it may delay or complicate their return. The agreement includes a resettlement fund to help islanders move back except to Diego Garcia but concerns remain.