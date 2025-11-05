Abigail Spanberger elected Virginia's first woman governor: Know all about the Democrat leader The midterm elections will settle statehouse control in dozens of states and determine whether Republicans maintain majorities in Washington for the final years of Trump's presidency.

Democrat Abigail Spanberger has won the Virginia governor's race, defeating Republican Lt Gov Winsome Earle-Sears in a closely watched contest that delivers Democrats a major boost ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. The 46-year-old former congresswoman and CIA officer made history as the first-ever woman to lead the commonwealth.

Spanberger will succeed outgoing Republican governor Glenn Youngkin, flipping control of the governor's office back to the Democrats. Her campaign focused heavily on economic issues, an approach seen as a potential blueprint for Democrats nationwide as they seek to counter former President Donald Trump and Republican dominance in key battlegrounds.

Spanberger repeatedly criticised Trump's economic policies and spent heavily on ads linking Earle-Sears to the former president. She also made abortion rights a central theme, emphasizing that Virginia remains the only Southern state without new abortion restrictions, and condemned the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency and its role in the federal government shutdown, which she said hurt thousands of federal workers in the state.

The result also continues a decades-long Virginia trend: since 1976, the state has consistently elected a governor from the opposite party of the sitting first-term US President. This year, however, that tradition comes with a twist, reflecting the unusual political dynamics surrounding Trump's nonconsecutive presidential terms.

Trump factor

Republicans, meanwhile, must grapple again with a battleground loss by an arch-conservative from the president's party.

Trump never campaigned for Earle-Sears, though he did give her his tepid support. Their uneasy alliance raises questions about the ideal Republican nominee for contested general elections and how the president's volatile standing with voters might affect GOP candidates next November.

The midterm elections will settle statehouse control in dozens of states and determine whether Republicans maintain majorities in Washington for the final years of Trump's presidency.

Earle-Sears, 61, would have become the first Black woman to be elected as a governor in the US.

Who is Abigail Spanberger?

Abigail Spanberger, a former CIA officer and US congresswoman, has made history as the first woman elected Governor of Virginia. Spanberger is married to Adam Spanberger, a seasoned engineer with over 20 years of experience in the US tech industry. Since July 2019, he has been working as a lead software engineer at L3Harris Technologies, according to reports. A native of Henrico County, Virginia, Adam attended Mills Godwin High School and later graduated from the University of Virginia.

The couple shares a close family life with their three school-aged daughters, all of whom study in Henrico County’s public schools. According to Abigail’s official website, “Abigail and her husband Adam are the proud parents of three school-aged daughters in Virginia public schools. Her family enjoys spending time with nearby relatives, exploring Virginia’s outdoors, staying active, and playing board games together as a family.”

Despite her demanding political schedule, Spanberger is known to prioritise family time, often highlighting how her experiences as a mother and public servant shape her approach to leadership and policymaking.

Spanberger's background also figured heavily into her victory. As a former CIA case officer, she noted her public service and national security credentials. And she pitched herself as the mother of daughters educated in Virginia's public schools and a Capitol Hill veteran who represented a swing district and worked across the aisle.

The pitch helped the Democratic nominee withstand Earle-Sears' attacks on cultural issues, notably the Republican's assertion that Spanberger is an extremist on civil rights and health care for transgender people.

Spanberger was among several high-profile women who brought national security or military credentials to campaigns in battleground districts.

When she first got to Washington, Spanberger concentrated on lower-profile issues: bringing broadband to rural areas, fighting drug trafficking and veterans' services. And she quickly established a reputation for working with colleagues across the political spectrum.

In her new role, she will face tightening economic projections, rising utility costs and growing unemployment — in part because of the Trump administration's federal contraction.

But she could have the advantage of a friendly Legislature if Democrats are able to maintain their majority in the House of Delegates. All 100 seats in that chamber were on the ballot Tuesday, as were other statewide offices, including lieutenant governor and attorney general.

(With AP inputs)

