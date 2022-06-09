Aamir Liaquat, Pakistan's famous TV host, PTI leader dies at 49 under mysterious circumstances

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI As Liaquat's death occurred under mysterious circumstances, the police authorities have decided to conduct a post-mortem.

Aamir Liaquat death: Pakistan's former MP and popular TV host Aamir Liaquat passed away under mysterious circumstances in Karachi on Thursday. He was 49.

The PTI leader was found unconscious at his residence in Khudad Colony in Karachi and was rushed to Aga Khan University Hospital in critical condition. He couldn't be revived. Local media reports suggest that Liaquat felt discomfort on Wednesday night, however, he refused to go to the hospital.

Javed, Liaquat's employee said a scream was heard from Liaquat's room Thursday morning. The room was locked from the inside. When there was no response from the other end, his domestic staff broke down his room's door.

Afterward, the doctors said that Liaquat was dead when he was brought to the hospital. Police initiated an investigation into Aamir Liaquat's death. The police also conducted a search at his home in Karachi's Khudadad Colony.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East said the police will also obtain CCTV footage to gather and ascertain the facts which led to the death of the PTI leader. As Liaquat's death occurred under mysterious circumstances, the police authorities have decided to conduct a post-mortem.

As per the East SSP, the police examined Liaquat's house and everything was in place. The police cordoned off his bedroom after collecting evidence. Police said that the family's permission has been acquired for an autopsy after which a report will be prepared on the cause of death.

Furthermore, the statement of Aamir's diver Jarved will also be taken by the police as he is the one who informed the police about the incident. A time for Liaquat's funeral prayers will be announced later, Geo News reported.

