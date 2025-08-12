'A stark contradiction to our values': Irish President Higgins condemns attacks on Indian community Higgins said public spaces, including the internet, “should never be poisoned from messages of hate or incitement to violence” which “damage and corrode the most fundamental and enduring instincts of Irishness” such as friendship and care.

New Delhi:

Irish President Michael D Higgins has strongly condemned a series of recent attacks on members of the Indian community in Ireland, calling them “a stark contradiction to the values that we as a people hold dear.”

In a statement issued on Tuesday, President Higgins expressed deep concern over the rise in racially motivated violence and thanked the Indian diaspora for their significant contributions to Irish society. “Their presence, their work, their culture have been a source of enrichment and generosity to our shared life,” he said.

The President’s remarks come after multiple attacks were reported against Indian nationals, including a shocking incident involving the assault of a six-year-old Indian girl by a group of children. Several of the alleged perpetrators in these cases are minors, which the President said was particularly alarming. “That any person in Ireland, particularly any young person, should be drawn into such behaviour through manipulation or provocation is to be unequivocally condemned.”

He warned that whether the violence stems from ignorance or malice, “it is essential to acknowledge the harm that it is causing,” adding that such acts “diminish all of us and obscure the immeasurable benefits the people of India have brought to the life of this country.”

Following the attacks, An Garda Síochána has ramped up patrols in parts of Dublin and launched investigations, some of which are being treated as hate crimes. Gardaí have also assigned juvenile liaison officers to engage with youth in affected communities and are coordinating with the Indian embassy to support the diaspora.

Ireland’s Deputy Prime Minister Simon Harris also condemned the violence earlier this week, reaffirming the government’s commitment to protecting minority communities. “The Indian community’s contribution to Ireland is immense and appreciated,” Harris said on X (formerly Twitter).

As of 2023, there were approximately 78,000 Indian nationals living in Ireland. Indian nurses alone made up 20% of all registered nurses, despite Indians constituting less than 2% of the population.

President Higgins ended his statement by emphasising Ireland’s long-standing ties with India, referencing shared histories of colonial resistance and figures like Irish-Indian suffragist Margaret Cousins. “To forget that is to lose a part of ourselves,” he concluded.