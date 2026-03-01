'A lot of it is, yeah...': Trump indicates Iran's Khamenei killed in US-Israel strikes

Washington:

US President Donald Trump indicated on early Sunday that Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has died in the joint American and Israeli strikes on Saturday. The development comes after multiple international and local media reports claimed that the 86-year-old Iranian leader has died and his body was recovered from the rubble of his compound.

"A lot of it is, yeah. But we don't know all, but a lot of it is. Was a very powerful strike," the 79-year-old Republican president told ABC News when asked whether the Iranian leadership was killed in the strike. "As long as we wanted to, actually. But it's done such damage already. It's like - they are incapacitated, essentially -- as long as we wanted to."

Before Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also claimed that Khamenei has been killed. According to Netanyahu, 30 bombs were dropped on Khamenei's compound in Tehran, which decimated the building completely. Named Operation Roaring Lion, Netanyahu called on Iranians to rise up against the current regime and form a government of there own.

It should be mentioned here that several reports have claimed that Netanyahu and Trump have also been shown the photograph of Khamenei's dead body.

"We will not allow a murderous terrorist regime to arm itself with nuclear weapons. We will continue to strike at the targets of the terrorist regime and remove the threat. And I also appeal to the citizens of Iran: Do not miss the opportunity. Unite together for your future and your freedom," Netanyahu said in a televised address on late Saturday night.

However, there has been no confirmation from the Iranian side. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi had earlier said that he thinks Khamenei is "still alive". In a statement to an international media channel, the foreign minister said Iran wants peace in the region and that's why it has targeted only American bases in the Middle East. However, this move has already criticism of Gulf nations. They have said that peace should be maintained in the region, calling for a dialogue between all sides.