Tuesday, January 28, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. 9 dead, over 20 injured as bus overturns in Iran

9 dead, over 20 injured as bus overturns in Iran

Nine are feared dead and over twenty injured as a bus overturned on a highway in Iran. As per news agency Tasnim, the accident took place near Isfahan at approximately 04:39 on Tuesday. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Tehran Published on: January 28, 2020 13:00 IST
9 dead, over 20 injured as bus overturns in Iran
Image Source : TWITTER

9 dead, over 20 injured as bus overturns in Iran

Nine are feared dead and over twenty injured as a bus overturned on a highway in Iran. As per news agency Tasnim, the accident took place near Isfahan at approximately 04:39 on Tuesday. 

In a tweet, the local news agency said, "At least 9 people have been killed and 19 others injured in a bus crash in #Iran’s central province of #Isfahan: Red Crescent Society"

Ambulances from local hospitals were immediately dispatched for the site of the accident. 

 

Write a comment

chunav-manch-march-2020
Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News