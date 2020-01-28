Image Source : TWITTER 9 dead, over 20 injured as bus overturns in Iran

Nine are feared dead and over twenty injured as a bus overturned on a highway in Iran. As per news agency Tasnim, the accident took place near Isfahan at approximately 04:39 on Tuesday.

In a tweet, the local news agency said, "At least 9 people have been killed and 19 others injured in a bus crash in #Iran’s central province of #Isfahan: Red Crescent Society"

At least 9 people have been killed and 19 others injured in a bus crash in #Iran’s central province of #Isfahan: Red Crescent Society pic.twitter.com/ky4vtIVVDu — Tasnim News Agency (@Tasnimnews_EN) January 28, 2020

Ambulances from local hospitals were immediately dispatched for the site of the accident.