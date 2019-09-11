​How Trump, Melania commemorated 9/11 with a moment of silence | VIDEO

United States President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump commemorated the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks on Wednesday with a moment of silence on the White House South Lawn.

With solemn ceremonies, Americans vowed to "never forget" 18 years after the deadliest terror attack on American soil.

US is still grappling with the aftermath of 9/11. The effects are visible from airport security checkpoints to Afghanistan, where the post-9/11 U.S. invasion has become America’s longest war.

Earlier this week, Trump called off a secret meeting at Camp David with Taliban and Afghan government leaders and declared the peace talks “dead.” As the Sept. 11 anniversary began in Afghanistan, a rocket exploded at the U.S. Embassy just after midnight.

The anniversary ceremonies center on remembering the nearly 3,000 people killed when hijacked planes slammed into the trade center, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville on Sept. 11, 2001.

Sept. 11 is known not only as a day for remembrance and patriotism, but also as a day of service. People around the country volunteer at food banks, schools, home-building projects, park cleanups and other charitable endeavors on and near the anniversary.

