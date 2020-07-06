Image Source : WIKIPEDIA 8 dead after two planes collide over lake in US

As many as 8 people are believed to be dead after two planes collided over a US lake. The accident that took place over Idaho's Coeur d'Alene lake, happened at about 2:20 pm local time.

As per reports, 2 victims were recovered from the air crafts before they sank. Both were deceased. The remaining six victims are still accounted for.

The cause of the collision has yet not been determined, but investigations are ongoing.

One aircraft involved in the collision was a Cessna 206, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor told CNN.

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage