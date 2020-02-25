60 new Coronavirus cases in South Korea; China death toll mounts to 2,442

Image Source : AP Workers wearing protective gears spray disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus at a market in Seoul, South Korea.

At least 60 new confirmed Coronavirus cases have been reported in South Korea taking the total number of cases to 893, as per reports. Meanwhile in Italy also, the administration has locked down 10 cities in an effort to contain the biggest outbreak of the virus outside Asia, with 152 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths.

The stock market is also suffering due to the Coronavirus outbreak with the country's FTSE Mib index of shares dropping 4.5 percent, the largest decline since 2016.

Strict quarantine restrictions are in place in two northern "hotspot" regions close to Milan and Venice, with entry and exit into several towns in Veneto and Lombardy barred for around 50,000 people for the next two weeks without special permission.

Over 76,000 infections; 2,442 deaths so far in China due to Coronavirus

The new strain of coronavirus, which originated last year in China's Hubei province, has caused over 76,000 infections and 2,442 deaths in the country. The virus has since spread to at least 11 other countries.

Meanwhile, on Monday, a World Health Organisation expert that there was a steep decline in newly-reported cases of COVID-19 due to actions taken by the Chinese government to contain the deadly coronavirus.

Canadian epidemiologist Bruce Aylward, who heads the WHO mission team to China, said that he has seen a steep decline in newly-reported cases compared to the number when he first arrived in China two weeks ago.

(With inputs from PTI, IANS)

ALSO READ: Two more Indians on board Diamond Princess test positive for coronavirus: Indian Embassy

ALSO READ: Indian COVID-19: Italy shuts 10 cities, global stocks tumble Embassy