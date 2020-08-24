Image Source : PTI 6 more US soldiers in South Korea test Covid-19 positive (Representational image)

Six more American soldiers stationed in South Korea have tested positive for Covid-19 amid the recent surge in locally transmitted cases in the country, the US Forces Korea (USFK) said on Monday.

It said in a statement that the six USFK service members were infected after arriving in South Korea between August 10-21, reports Xinhua news agency.

Four service members arrived at the Osan Air Base aboard US government-chartered flights from on August 10 and 19.

Osan Air Base is located in Pyeongtaek, 70 km south of Seoul.

Two service members arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on commercial flights on August 12 and 21.

The confirmed patients have been transferred to designated isolation facilities at Camp Humphreys and the Osan Air Base, both in Pyeongtaek.

The total number of infections among the USFK-affiliated personnel rose to 166.

"Despite the recent confirmed cases, USFK remains at a high level of readiness with less than 1 per cent of its active duty service members currently confirmed positive with Covid-19," the USFK said.

On Monday, South Korea reported 266 new cases, raising the total number to 17,665.

The daily caseload fell below 300 for four days, but it grew in triple digits for 11 straight days owing to infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province linked to church services and a massive rally in mid-August.

