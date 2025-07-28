6 killed after gunmen opens indiscriminate fire at food market in Bangkok The gunmen also took his own life after opening an indiscriminate fire, media reports say.

Bangkok:

As many as six persons were killed in a mass shooting incident at a food market in Bangkok. The gunmen also took his own life after opening an indiscriminate fire, media reports say.

Four of the six victims were identified as security guards at the market. The attack occurred at Or Tor Kor Market. This place is very close to Chatuchak Market, one of Bangkok’s most popular tourist destinations.

Authorities probe incident

As per media reports, the deputy police chief said authorities were probing if the incident had any possible links with unrest at the Thailand-Cambodia border.

Several videos of the incident are getting fervidly viral across social media platforms. In these visuals, people are seen running with gunshots being heard in the background.

Recent gun violence incidents in Thailand

Thailand has witnessed a sharp surge in gun violence in recent years. In one such incident in October 2023, a 14-year-old boy opened fire at Bangkok’s Siam Paragon mall, killing two people and injuring several others.

In October 2022, the country was shaken by a horrific massacre at a child care centre in northeastern Thailand, where a former Royal Thai Police officer brutally killed around 36 people, including 24 children, before taking the lives of his wife, stepson and himself.

Thailand-Cambodia ​conflict

A massive unrest erupted between Cambodia and Thailand on July 24 along their long‑disputed border near the TaMuen Thom temple and surrounding areas, including Surin, Ubon and Ratchathani. The conflict began after the explosion of a landmine, where both sides accused each other. The two sides fired small arms, artillery and rockets at each other, killing several people on both sides.

As per the state-run Thai Public Broadcasting Service, as many as 11 persons have been killed in the conflict.

The conflict began in 2008 over the ownership rights of an 11th-century Hindu temple called Preah Vihear or Khao Phra Viharn in Thailand. The disputed site was, however, handed over to Cambodia by the International Court of Justice in 1962 but Thailand still claims right over it.