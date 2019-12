Image Source : FILE Powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake rattles Philippines

A strong 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the southern Philippine island of Mindanao on Sunday at 06:11 UTC (Coordinated Universal Time), the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the epicenter was two miles from Guihing, three miles from Padada and five miles from Digos, Philippines. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 17.52 miles.

There was no threat of a tsunami, said the USGS, which initially reported the magnitude at 6.9.