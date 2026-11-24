A strong earthquake was reported in the Indian Ocean near Mauritius on Tuesday, with its magnitude put at up to 6.4 in preliminary reports. The tremor was recorded around 412 km north-east of Rodrigues Island, according to VolcanoDiscovery, although the monitoring platform reported a magnitude of 5.9. Information linked to the US Geological Survey (USGS) also put the earthquake's magnitude at 6.4, with a depth of 10 km.

The tremors were felt across the island, with residents reporting noticeable shaking that lasted for a few seconds. Some people were seen leaving their homes and moving to safer locations amid fears following the earthquake. However, there were no immediate reports of major structural damage or casualties. No official tsunami warning was issued for Mauritius or Reunion, and there was no immediate indication of a destructive tsunami threat.

No tsunami warning after earthquake near Mauritius

Despite the strength of the earthquake, authorities have not issued an official tsunami warning for Mauritius or Reunion. The possibility of any wider impact is being assessed as monitoring agencies continue to examine the earthquake's magnitude and its effects in the region.

The Indian Ocean has witnessed repeated seismic activity in recent times, including tremors near the South-East Indian Ridge and the Rodrigues Triple Junction. Such underwater seismic activity can be a concern for island communities, particularly when earthquakes have the potential to generate tsunami waves.

Further details about the earthquake, its impact and any possible tsunami risk are expected to depend on updates from the Mauritius Meteorological Services and international monitoring centres.

2004 Indian Ocean tsunami remains a reminder of regional risk

Although seismic activity is relatively uncommon in Mauritius, earthquakes near underwater geological structures across the wider Indian Ocean can pose risks to island communities. The devastating tsunami of December 2004 remains a major example of the region's vulnerability to such natural disasters.

According to disaster-risk information from the Mauritius government, waves reached heights of around 2.9 metres in Rodrigues during the 2004 tsunami. The event highlighted the potential impact of underwater earthquakes and the importance of monitoring seismic activity across the Indian Ocean.

With the latest earthquake, authorities and monitoring agencies are expected to continue assessing the tremors, their possible effects and any associated risks for the region.

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