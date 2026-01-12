50 million barrels of Venezuela oil worth USD 4.2 billion on its way to US: Trump US President Donald Trump on Friday signed an Executive Order declaring a national emergency to protect Venezuelan oil revenue held in US Treasury accounts from legal attachment or judicial seizure, saying the move is aimed at advancing US foreign policy and national security objectives.

US President Donald Trump said that Venezuela has begun sending 50 million barrels of oil to the United States, a shipment he valued at USD 4.2 billion. Speaking to reporters, Trump said Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez had personally requested Washington to accept the oil consignment.

Trump did not clarify the specific terms of the arrangement or whether the oil shipment is linked to strategic negotiations between the two countries.

50 million barrels of oil on its way to the US: Trump

When asked if he sees a future meeting with Venezuela’s acting President Delcy Rodriguez, Trump said, "She asked us if we could take 50 million barrels of oil, and I said yes, we can. It is worth $4.2 billion, and it is on its way right now to the United States."

Earlier this month, the US carried out a "large-scale" strike against Venezuela, capturing the country’s leader, Nicolas Maduro, who, along with his wife Cilia Flores, was flown to New York, where they were indicted on narco-terrorism conspiracy charges.

Following Nicolas Maduro's capture, Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez officially assumed charge as the country's acting president.

Trump describes himself as 'Acting President of Venezuela'

Meanwhile, Trump has posted a photo of himself on his social media site Truth Social with his designation listed as "Acting President of Venezuela." The post on Truth Social has Trump's official portrait and then the designation "Acting President of Venezuela, "Incumbent January 2026."

It also has his designation as the 45th and 47th President of the United States, who assumed office on January 20, 2025.

Trump earlier said that the United States would now "run Venezuela" and seek full access to the country's oil resources from the newly appointed acting president.

Trump signs executive order to 'protect' money from Venezuelan oil

Earlier, President Trump issued an executive order aimed at protecting revenue from Venezuelan oil held in United States accounts from being diverted through court cases or legal seizures.

Under the new measure, any attempt to seize these funds through judicial action could harm key US efforts to support economic and political stability in Venezuela, the White House said. Officials noted that allowing legal claims could weaken US foreign policy goals in the region.

The funds derived from Venezuelan crude sales are being held in accounts at the US Treasury. The executive order states that this revenue is sovereign property of Venezuela, but is kept by the United States for governmental and diplomatic purposes rather than being open to private claims.

Trump had also met with top oil and gas executives at the White House to promote major investments in Venezuela's energy sector, and said that "a lot of money is going to be made".

