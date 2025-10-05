5 civilians killed in Russian drone and missile strikes in Ukraine; Zelenskyy urges US to act against Putin Russia-Ukraine war: Paying tributes to those who were killed, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his government will "act swiftly and effectively" to eliminate the consequences of this attack in the affected regions.

Kyiv:

At least five civilians lost their lives, while 10 others were injured after Russia launched drones, missiles and guided aerial bombs at Ukraine overnight into Sunday. Condemning the strike, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia had launched more than 50 missiles and around 500 attack drones, targeting regions such as Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Odesa, and Kirovohrad.

Paying tributes to those who were killed, Zelenskyy said his government will "act swiftly and effectively" to eliminate the consequences of this attack in the affected regions. He further urged the United States and Europe to act against Russian President Vladimir Putin to ensure that the war in Ukraine ends.

"Today, the Russians once again targeted our infrastructure – everything that ensures normal life for our people," he said in an X post. "We need more protection and faster implementation of all defense agreements, especially on air defense, to deprive this aerial terror of any meaning. A unilateral ceasefire in the skies is possible – and it is precisely that which could open the way to real diplomacy."

15-year-old among casualties

According to officials, four of the five people who were killed on Sunday were from the Lviv region. Among them, one was as young as 15, they said, adding that six others had sustained injuries in Lviv. The officials also said that the strikes left two districts without power, adding that public transport was also suspended there for a few hours.

Meanwhile, the strikes claimed the life of a woman in Zaporizhzhia, the Ukrainian officials added.

Russia's strike on Ukrainian railway station

The fresh drone and missile strikes by Russia come a day after it targeted a Ukrainian railway station in Shostka, killing a 71-year-old man and leaving dozens injured. Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba said Russia had targeted two of Ukraine's trains - local commuter service and one bound for Kyiv.

"Russia struck twice near the train station in Shostka. First, the commuter train. During the evacuation, a second strike was made on the electric locomotive. Some passengers and railway workers are injured. The enemy once again is deliberately striking at people and infrastructure," said Kuleba in an X post on Saturday.