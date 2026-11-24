Kathmandu:

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 has struck in Nepal's Koshi province close to the China border on Tuesday. As per PTI reports, the earthquake occurred at 7.17 am with its epicentre at Olangchung Gola in Taplejung district, about 275 km east of Kathmandu, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre. However, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) put the earthquake's magnitude at 5.3 and said it occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The earthquake tremors were felt across several districts of eastern Nepal, parts of north Bengal, including Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar, triggering panic among residents. There were no immediate reports of any damage caused by the tremor.

Similar incidents: Strong earthquake of magnitude 5.7 hits central Japan, 22 injured

A powerful earthquake struck central Japan early Sunday, shattering shop windows, sending people fleeing from buildings and leaving at least 22 people injured, local media reported. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) recorded the earthquake at a magnitude of 5.7, while the US Geological Survey (USGS) measured it at 5.5. Several smaller aftershocks were also reported.

The tremors were felt across a wide area, including Aichi Prefecture and the city of Hamamatsu, as well as the nearby prefectures of Yamanashi, where Mount Fuji is located, and Gifu. The shaking also affected the ancient capitals of Kyoto and Nara. Footage broadcast by Japanese television channels showed shattered shop windows and broken glass scattered across streets. A bookstore was left in disarray, with piles of books knocked off its shelves. Among those injured were people who fell down stairs while attempting to evacuate buildings.

The earthquake struck at 1.04 am local time, with its epicentre located at a depth of around 40 km in Shizuoka Prefecture. Aichi and Shizuoka are neighbouring prefectures. The tremors were not felt in Tokyo, which is located farther away. According to official seismic assessments, the strongest shaking was recorded in Aichi.

16 killed as 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Tibet

Earlier in October, a powerful earthquake measuring 7.0 in magnitude killed at least 16 people and injured 46 others in Tibet, according to local authorities cited by state media. The quake caused extensive damage, with 339 houses reported to have collapsed or been damaged. Eleven of the injured are in a serious condition, while rescue and relief operations are continuing.

The tremors struck at night, sending people rushing out of restaurants and shops as buildings shook and objects fell from supermarket shelves. Officials are still assessing the damage, while rescue teams search damaged buildings and work to assist people affected by the earthquake.

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16 killed, 46 injured as 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Tibet, rescue operations underway