40 dead, eight others injured after overloaded bus plunges into deep ravine in Balochistan

Islamabad:

At least 40 people lost their lives and eight others suffered serious injuries after an overloaded passenger bus veered off the dangerous Sherani-Zhob highway and plunged into a deep ravine in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Friday July 3. The tragic accident took place in the Danasar area while the bus was travelling from Quetta to Islamabad, highlighting the persistent safety concerns surrounding Pakistan's mountainous road network, according to The Express Tribune.

Immediate rescue operation carried out in Zhob

The accident was reported when the bus was passing through the border corridor connecting Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when the accident occurred. The highway, known for its challenging terrain, has long been criticised for the lack of adequate safety barriers and protective infrastructure, making it one of the country's most hazardous routes.

Following the crash, emergency teams from the Medical Emergency Response Centre (MERC) launched a large-scale rescue operation. Officials confirmed that rescuers recovered 40 bodies from the wreckage, while the injured passengers were immediately shifted to the trauma centre in Zhob for treatment.

Given the scale of the tragedy, authorities mobilised extensive emergency resources to the remote accident site. Rescue operations involved six ambulances, 12 emergency medical technicians (EMTs), and 10 light transport vehicles, according to The Express Tribune. The difficult mountainous terrain posed additional challenges for rescue personnel working to evacuate the victims.

The accident also prompted an immediate response from local administrative authorities in Sherani and neighbouring Khyber Pakhtunkhwa districts, who dispatched rescue teams and emergency personnel to assist in the ongoing operation.

Here’s what Sherani Deputy Commissioner said on rescue efforts

Sherani Deputy Commissioner Hazrat Wali Kakar provided an update on the rescue efforts, saying, "the injured were being rescued and shifted to nearby hospitals, while efforts to recover and transport the bodies of those killed were continuing."

The official further disclosed that the passenger bus had become heavily overcrowded during its journey. According to Kakar, the vehicle had initially departed Quetta carrying 36 passengers. However, more passengers boarded the bus midway after being transferred from another bus that had broken down.

Quoting Kakar, The Express Tribune reported, "The coach departed Quetta carrying 36 passengers, but additional travellers boarded en route after being transferred from another bus that had broken down."

Pressure on healthcare facilities increases with cases of casualties

The large number of casualties placed significant pressure on healthcare facilities in the region. Authorities declared a medical emergency at hospitals across Sherani and Dera Ismail Khan to ensure that adequate treatment could be provided to the injured. The sudden influx of critically injured victims strained the already limited medical resources available in the area.

A joint rescue operation involving Rescue 1122, the Frontier Corps (FC), police personnel, and district administration officials continued for several hours. However, officials said the poor condition of local infrastructure and the difficult mountainous landscape made recovery operations considerably more challenging.

In the aftermath of the disaster, authorities also initiated an official investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident. The probe will examine the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash, including reports that the bus was overloaded, as well as other possible contributing factors. The incident has once again drawn attention to long-standing concerns over road safety standards, transport regulation, and infrastructure shortcomings in Pakistan's remote mountainous regions.

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