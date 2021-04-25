Sunday, April 25, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. 4 killed in crash of light aircraft in Arkansas

4 killed in crash of light aircraft in Arkansas

Yell County Sheriff Bill Gilkey says a search located the aircraft wreckage about 11:00 am Saturday.

AP AP
New Delhi Published on: April 25, 2021 23:01 IST
4 killed, aircraft crash, light aircraft, Arkansas, death, killing, danville, western arkansas, sing
Image Source : AP/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

4 killed in crash of light aircraft in Arkansas.

Four people were killed in the crash of a light aircraft in western Arkansas, officials said on Sunday.

The single-engine Piper PA-46 with four people aboard left the Muskogee, Oklahoma, airport Friday for Williston in northern Florida, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA lost radar contact with the aircraft about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock about 5 pm Friday, when nearby residents reported hearing an aircraft in distress and the sound of a crash, KARK-TV in Little Rock reported.

Yell County Sheriff Bill Gilkey says a search located the aircraft wreckage about 11:00 am Saturday.

He said there were no survivors.

Also Read: Tesla crash kills 2 in US, police say 'no one was driving'

Also Read: Chopper crash lands in Kerala

 

Latest World News

Write a comment

US Election News

Top News

Latest News

X