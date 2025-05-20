4.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Nepal, no reported damage A 4.7 magnitude earthquake struck western Nepal’s Kaski district on Tuesday, with tremors felt in nearby areas but no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

An earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale struck western Nepal on Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center (NEMRC). The tremors were felt in several districts, including Kaski, Tanahun, Parbat, and Baglung, though no immediate reports of damage or casualties have emerged.

The epicenter of the earthquake was identified in the Sinuwa area of Kaski district, approximately 250 kilometers west of Kathmandu. The quake was recorded at 1:59 PM local time.

Recent seismic activity in Nepal

This is the latest in a series of tremors to hit Nepal in recent weeks. On May 14, an earthquake of 4.6 magnitude struck the Chheskam area in Solukhumbu district, eastern Nepal. Another earthquake of similar magnitude was recorded on May 15, again with the epicenter in Solukhumbu.

Nepal, situated in a seismically active zone, is prone to frequent earthquakes due to the movement of tectonic plates beneath the region.

Why do earthquakes occur?

Earthquakes are typically caused by the movement of the Earth’s tectonic plates. The planet’s crust is divided into seven major plates that constantly shift. When these plates collide or slide along fault lines, stress builds up and is released in the form of seismic energy, causing the ground to shake.

The Himalayan region, including Nepal and parts of northern India, lies along the collision boundary of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, making it one of the most earthquake-prone regions in the world.

No immediate cause for alarm, say officials

While tremors were felt in surrounding areas, no structural damage or injuries have been reported so far. Local authorities and disaster management teams remain on alert, and residents have been advised to follow standard earthquake safety protocols.

Nepal continues to improve its earthquake monitoring and response systems in the wake of past major quakes, including the devastating 2015 earthquake, which claimed nearly 9,000 lives and left hundreds of thousands homeless.

Authorities urge citizens to stay informed through official channels and to avoid spreading rumors during such natural events.