An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale hit Islamabad, capital of Pakistan on Friday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The tremors were felt at 10:52 am (local time) at a depth of 178 kilometers.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.5, Occurred on 10-09-2021, 10:52:59 IST, Lat: 35.26 & Long: 72.03, Depth: 178 Km, Location: 198 km NNW of Islamabad, Pakistan," NCS tweeted.

