4.5 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale hit 122 km northeast of Kabul, Afghanistan on Thursday morning, as per the information of National Centre for Seismology.

In an update on Twitter, National Centre for Seismology said, "National Center for Seismology @NCS_Earthquake 17m Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.5, Occurred on 19-08-2021, 11:22:49 IST, Lat: 35.53 and Long: 69.84, Depth: 92 Km, Location: 122km NNE of Kabul, Afghanistan.

This is the second earthquake in Afghanistan within a span of a week. Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale hit 83 km southeast of Fayzabad at 6.08 am on Tuesday morning.

The earthquake in Afghanistan comes as the country slipped into chaos after Taliban took control of the capital city of Kabul and declared that the war in Afghanistan was over with President Ashraf Ghani fleeing the country.

