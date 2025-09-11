35 killed, more than 130 injured as Israel launches another round of heavy airstrikes in Yemen Most of those killed were in Sanaa, the capital, where a military headquarters and a fuel station were among the sites hit, the health ministry said.

At least 35 were killed and several others were injured as Israel on Wednesday launched another round of heavy airstrikes in Yemen, Houthi officials said. The development comes just days after Houthi rebels carried out a drone attack that struck an Israeli airport.

The strikes killed at least 35 people and wounded more than 130 others, the Houthi-run health ministry said. Search crews were continuing to dig through the rubble.

Most of those killed were in Sanaa, the capital, where a military headquarters and a fuel station were among the sites hit, the health ministry said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, meanwhile, said she would seek sanctions and a partial trade suspension against Israel over the war in the Gaza Strip. The move adds to Israel's already unprecedented global isolation as it grapples with the fallout from its strike targeting Hamas leaders in US-allied Qatar on Tuesday.

Al-Masirah, a Houthi-controlled satellite news channel, said one of the strikes on Yemen hit a military headquarters building in central Sanaa. Neighbouring houses were also damaged, it reported.

Israel has previously launched waves of airstrikes in response to the Houthis' firing missiles and drones at Israel. The Iran-backed Houthis say they are supporting Hamas and the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, and on Sunday, sent a drone that breached Israel's multilayered air defences and slammed into the country's southern airport.

In the meantime, Israel reiterated its call for some 1 million people to evacuate Gaza City, where it has been bombing high-rises and ramping up a new offensive aimed at taking over the largest Palestinian city, already devastated from earlier raids and experiencing famine.

Moreover, the Israeli military said it soon will increase the pace of targeted strikes near Gaza City as it readies for the next phases of its operation in what it calls Hamas' last remaining stronghold.

Palestinians have been ordered to head south to a designated safe zone where hundreds of thousands already live in squalid tent camps and where Israel regularly strikes what it says are militant targets. Many have refused to leave Gaza City, saying they no longer have the strength or money to relocate.

