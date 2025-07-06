33 Palestinians killed in latest Israeli airstrikes on Gaza as Netanyahu and Trump begin ceasefire talks The Israeli military has conducted a major airstrike on Gaza, targeting Hamas command centers. At least 33 Palestinians have been killed in the attack across various locations in Gaza.

New Delhi:

In the latest escalation of violence, at least 33 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, as reported by hospital officials on Sunday. The airstrikes, which targeted over 130 sites in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, have left the region reeling from continuous bombardment. This latest development comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to travel to the United States to discuss ceasefire possibilities with President Donald Trump at the White House.

Trump proposes 60-day ceasefire in Gaza

President Donald Trump has proposed a 60-day ceasefire plan for the Gaza conflict, which has been ongoing for over 21 months. The plan includes a humanitarian aid increase and suggests the potential release of prisoners held by Hamas. The aim is to initiate talks toward a permanent end to the violence that has left thousands dead and millions displaced. This proposal has raised hopes for a diplomatic breakthrough, but its success depends on both parties agreeing to the terms.

Gaza airstrikes target residential buildings and military sites

According to Gaza's prominent medical center, Shifa Hospital, two residential buildings in Gaza City were hit by Israeli airstrikes, killing at least 20 people and injuring 25 others. In southern Gaza, the Khan Younis area was heavily bombarded, particularly in the Muwasi district, where 13 Palestinians were killed. This area is home to a large number of displaced individuals living in tents.

Israeli officials confirmed the airstrikes, stating that they targeted Hamas' command and control centers, weapon storage facilities, and military sites in northern Gaza. The Israeli military reported that several terrorists had been killed in the operations. However, the army refrained from providing any specific numbers related to civilian casualties, which have sparked widespread concern globally.

International eyes on ceasefire talks in Washington

As the situation remains dire in Gaza, all eyes are now on Washington, where Prime Minister Netanyahu will meet with President Trump to discuss the possibility of a ceasefire. The international community is anxiously awaiting the outcome of these discussions, hoping for a resolution to end the bloodshed. The situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate, with civilians bearing the brunt of the conflict, while the broader geopolitical implications remain uncertain.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which has escalated over the past few years, has left countless casualties and displaced people in its wake. With each passing day, the toll on civilians grows heavier, prompting renewed calls for international intervention and the need for lasting peace in the region. The coming days will be critical in determining whether a path toward peace can be charted or if the cycle of violence will continue.

(PTI inputs)