300 Indians stranded at Al Maktoum airport after Dubai bound flight gets diverted

About 300 Indian passengers were stranded for over 12 hours without food or water at the AI Maktoum International Airport on Saturday after their flight to Dubai was diverted due to heavy rainfall. As per Times of India report, many of these passengers were from Hyderabad.

After spells of heavy rainfall, Terminal 1 at the Dubai International Airport was reportedly flooded.

TOI further said that passengers with connecting flights to the United States missed their flights and were rebooked for travel on January 14 or later.

The passengers reportedly reached out to their families complaining about chaos at the airport. They also said that there was a lack of support from the airline operators. Many were not even given accommodations until late in the evening.

"There is no Emirates official in this airport. No one here knows how to get us to Dubai. Most of our connecting flights to Seattle/San Francisco/Boston are rescheduled for January 14 and 15," Prashanth Shanmugam, who boarded a Hyderabad-Dubai Emirates flight, EK525, at 4:30 am told TOI.

Emirates issued an advisory for its passengers which read, "Heavy rainfall has caused disruptions to several flights departing from or arriving at Dubai. Customers are requested to check flight status on https://emirates.com/flightstatus for latest information."

Also Read | AirAsia India's flight commander suspended for runway incursion at Mumbai airport