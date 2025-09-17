3,000-year-old gold bracelet disappears from museum; Is it stolen or hidden? A 3,000-year-old gold bracelet from ancient Egypt has mysteriously disappeared from the restoration lab at Cairo’s prestigious Egyptian Museum.

A priceless artifact, a 3,000-year-old gold bracelet, has gone missing from the Egyptian Museum in Cairo, throwing the world of archaeology and antiquities into turmoil. The bracelet, believed to date back to the reign of Pharaoh Amenemope of the 21st Dynasty (1070-945 BC), was last seen in the museum's restoration laboratory, where it was being carefully preserved. The piece features a golden band adorned with spherical lapis lazuli beads, a rare and symbolic combination of materials.

The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities confirmed the disappearance, saying that the loss was detected during a recent inventory check. With the upcoming “Treasures of the Pharaohs” exhibition scheduled to open in Rome at the end of October, the timing couldn’t be worse.

Where did it go?

The Search for the Missing Artifact

The Egyptian authorities have moved quickly to investigate the situation. The case has been referred to the Public Prosecution, and images of the bracelet have been circulated across airports, seaports, and border crossings, in hopes of preventing any smuggling attempts. Despite these efforts, experts remain baffled by the case.

“This is an extremely rare artifact, and its disappearance raises numerous questions,” said Egyptologist Jean Guillaume Olette-Pelletier. “It’s not just the value of the gold, but the historical significance of the piece. It’s scientifically fascinating.”

The bracelet was originally discovered in the tomb of King Psusennes I at Tanis, in the eastern Nile Delta, where Amenemope had been reburied. It was part of an important archaeological discovery, further elevating its value.

Christos Tsirogiannis, a forensic archaeologist at Cambridge University, suggested that it’s possible the bracelet was stolen and smuggled out of Egypt.

“There is a massive market for antiquities, and such high-profile items are often targeted by thieves. The bracelet could surface in an auction house or even on an online platform,” he told CNN.

Tsirogiannis also proposed that the piece could be melted down for its gold, or possibly end up in a private collection. “In some cases, items have been stolen but returned unexpectedly. We have seen instances during past upheavals, especially during Egypt’s Arab Spring, where looted objects were found days later, sometimes in the museum’s own garden,” he added.

Though the bracelet may not be the most visually striking of Egypt's ancient treasures, its scientific and cultural importance is immeasurable. The use of lapis lazuli, a semi-precious stone imported from Afghanistan, alongside the gold, speaks to its symbolic value. Gold, in ancient Egypt, was believed to represent the “flesh of the gods,” while lapis lazuli was thought to evoke their hair, making the bracelet a potent blend of divine symbolism and craftsmanship.

“This item holds not only immense historical value but also deeply symbolic meaning. It’s a reflection of the rich cultural exchange between ancient Egypt and distant lands like Afghanistan,” said Olette-Pelletier.