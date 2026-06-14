26-year-old Indian-origin man stabbed to death in London, accused still at large

London:

A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death in West London's Southall earlier this week, the Metropolitan Police said on Saturday. The victim was an Indian-origin person, who has been identified as Gurbhej Singh.

The incident happened on the North Road, near the junction with Dormers Wells Lane. One other person, likely in his 30s, was also injured in the incident and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

In a statement, the police said it received a call around 00.41 hours on June 10 from the London Ambulance Service about the incident. Upon arrival, Singh was found stabbed. The paramedics tried their best to provide him medical attention but he was pronounced dead.

Near Singh, another injured person was found, but his identity has not been revealed by the officials.

Several arrested, released later

Under its investigation, the police arrested seven people, who were in their early 20s and late 30s, from the crime scene "on suspicion of murder". But six of them have already been released by the police and no further action is being taken against them. One other person has been bailed to return at a later date.

There is no clarity on why the crime took place and the police have continued its investigation.

Police's appeal to eyewitnesses

The police have appealed to the eyewitnesses and locals to come forward and provide clues about the murder. It said people can share the information online via the Major Incident Information Portal, or call at 101. They can also provide details anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"Homicide detectives continue to investigate Mr Singh’s tragic death and my thoughts remain with his family and loved ones," Met’s Specialist Crime Command's Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell said, adding that Singh's family are being provided all the assistance.

"We believe he was assaulted outside a shop at the junction of North Road and Dormers Well Lane at around 00:30hrs. I would urge anyone with CCTV covering the area - or who was in the area at the time and has not yet spoken to police – to please come forward and speak to police," Foxwell added.

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