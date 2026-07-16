'211 patients undergoing chemo': Cancer hospital targeted in 'barbaric' US strike in Iran | VIDEO

Tehran:

A hospital dedicated to cancer patients was severely hit in an American strike as the United States (US) and Iran continue to trade attacks against each other, said the Iranian media on Thursday. The Shahid Baqaei Hospital was located in Khuzestan province's Alvaz.

The strikes happened on Wednesday evening and triggered panic among the locals, but the authorities acted promptly and rescued the patients. Several videos are also being circulated on social media showing the rescue operation. There were no casualties, though, reported the Iranian media.

Sharing images of the hospital after the attack on X, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said around 211 patients were undergoing treatment when the facility was targeted. He described the attack as 'barbaric' and a 'cowardly war crime'.

"This barbaric attack, reminiscent of Israel’s atrocities against healthcare facilities, caused severe suffering and anxiety upon the hospitalized children, and forced the emergency evacuation of 211 patients undergoing chemotherapy," he said.

"Those who ceaselessly preach human rights, yet deliberately turn a blind eye to the targeting of hospitals and health centers, have forfeited every shred of moral credibility," he added.

Iran strikes US bases in Gulf

The alleged strike on the cancer hospital will only escalate the situation in the Gulf. Iran has already struck US military bases in Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain with drones, targeting American radar systems and missile defence systems.

In response, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) has struck Iranian military bases, including the coastal Bandar Abbas to "degrade Iran's ability to threaten innocent mariners" in the Strait of Hormuz, which the Islamic Republic wants to maintain authority.

Sharing a video of its strikes on X, the CENTCOM said the US forces targeted the coastal defence and cruise missile sites on Greater Tunb Island during a 90-minute wave.

"U.S. forces struck Iranian command centers, air defense sites, missile and drone capabilities, and coastal surveillance facilities to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten innocent mariners crewing commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. CENTCOM used precision munitions to hit targets in multiple locations including Bandar Abbas," it said.

"The U.S. military is holding Iran accountable at the Commander in Chief's direction," it added.

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